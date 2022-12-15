Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Coronavirus may spread from corpses, scientists report

New York Times
By Apoorva Mandavilli
5 mins to read
While transmission from corpses is not likely to be a major factor in the pandemic, health care workers and bereaved family members should exercise caution, experts said. Photo / Getty Images

While transmission from corpses is not likely to be a major factor in the pandemic, health care workers and bereaved family members should exercise caution, experts said. Photo / Getty Images

Like a zombie in a horror film, the coronavirus can persist in the bodies of infected patients well after death, even spreading to others, according to two startling studies.

The risk of contagion is mainly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World