more than a week after Jesse Baird (centre) and Luke Davies (right) were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon (left), homicide detectives were finally able to get the accused killer to talk.

more than a week after Jesse Baird (centre) and Luke Davies (right) were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon (left), homicide detectives were finally able to get the accused killer to talk.

Details have emerged from inside the two-hour interrogation of accused killer cop Beau Lamarre-Condon as he reportedly revealed where the bodies of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies were located.

The alleged killer, 28-year-old Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, provided police with information that helped them locate the missing men.

Police on Tuesday confirmed the two debris-covered bodies in surfboard bags - thought to belong to Jesse Baird, 26, and boyfriend Luke Davies, 29 - had been located at the site.

The 28-year-old was charged with the murders of both Channel 10 star Baird and flight attendant Davies.

more than a week after Jesse Baird (centre) and Luke Davies (right) were allegedly murdered by police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon (left), homicide detectives were finally able to get the accused killer to talk.

Inside the interrogation of Lamarre-Condon

Now a top cop has revealed details about the two-hour interrogation, including why he thinks Lamarre-Condon told police where the victims’ bodies were.

Police will allege Lamarre-Condon moved the young men’s bodies from a remote farm on Hazelton Road, Bungonia, in NSW’s Southern Tablelands, and disposed of them on another property 20 minutes away.

“He did take the bodies to the original site (on Hazelton Road) that we had been searching on the Monday,” claimed Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald on 2GB radio on Wednesday morning.

“For a reason which we’ll allege later in court was his inability to dispose of them; he then came back again nearly 24 hours later and then removed the bodies from that site and tried to secrete them (near) that street that leads out to the monastery in Bungonia.”

A couple embrace at the Paddington residence of Jesse Baird in Sydney, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Photo / AP

When asked if the alleged killer drew a map or gave police more detail about the location of the victims, the assistant commissioner alleged: “Yeah (he drew a visual).. we’ve got systems in place. We brought the computers in there for him to pinpoint exactly where he left the bodies.”

The claims come after it took police a week to get Lamarre-Condon to talk.

Lamarre-Condon changed legal counsel before revealing the location of bodies.

Top cop on why Lamarre-Condon revealed location of bodies

So why has Lamarre-Condon suddenly decided to speak after a week of silence?

Assistant Commissioner Fitzgerald claimed that NSW’s new “no body, no parole” laws could have been a factor in his decision to co-operate with police.

In 2022 the NSW government passed laws to make it impossible for convicted murderers to be released on parole if they refuse to co-operate and reveal the location of victims’ remains.

Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said the bodies were located along a fence line at a property, about 20 minutes from a site police had searched in recent days.

“[The bodies] were in surf [board] bags which we allege were used to transport them from the house and Paddington,” Det Supt Doherty said.

“They were covered in debris and the state of the bodies won’t be known until we do a proper crime scene examination.”

Luke Davies, left, and Jesse Baird. Photo / Instagram

Investigators were yet to determine whether Lamarre-Condon had any connection to the property.

The senior constable, who had a brief relationship with Baird, allegedly twice attended a property at Bungonia after the double killing, once with an acquaintance who was unaware of the murders and a second time to move the men’s bodies to the nearby site.

He is accused of using his police-issued firearm in the killing before disposing of the couple’s bloodied items in a skip bin at Cronulla, not far from Grays Point.

He has been stood down without pay, Doherty confirmed.

“We will allege that this 28-year-old man acted alone, that he’s the sole person responsible for the murders of Luke and Jesse and he is the sole person responsible for placing their bodies at this location,” he said.

Police earlier confirmed a triple-zero call was made from Davies’ mobile phone, rather than from Baird’s phone as previously reported, four minutes after neighbours heard gunshots at the Paddington house.

A patrol car was later sent searching for the source of the call, which was disconnected before anyone spoke.

Police allege Lamarre-Condon acted alone but divulged “partial admissions” to others before handing himself in, having travelled more than 1000km from Sydney to Bungonia and Newcastle in a rented van during his attempts to cover up the crimes.











