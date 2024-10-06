Advertisement
British climber missing on Indian mountain in Himalayas after equipment and food tumbled down ravine

Reuters
2 mins to read
Michelle Dvorak is an experienced climber, as well as a teaching assistant at the University of Washington. Photo / Michelle Dvorak / Instagram

A British climber has gone missing on a 7010m mountain in the Himalayas with an American friend after their equipment and food tumbled down a ravine.

Fay Manners, 37, and Michelle Dvorak, 31, have been unaccounted for since Thursday and fears are growing for the pair, who were trekking up India’s Chaukhamba mountain.

They sent an urgent message back to base camp to say they were in trouble more than 48 hours ago, having lost their climbing equipment, tent and food down a gorge, according to local officials.

Helicopters were sent to search for the two women in the snow-capped region of northern India. The search was reportedly halted as harsh weather conditions took hold at high altitude.

SOS call from 6000m

Rescuers said a group was planning to trace the experienced climbers’ steps up Chaukhamba on Saturday morning in the hope of finding the pair.

Fay Manners has gone missing on a mountain in the Himalayas with her US friend, Michelle Dvorak. Photo / Fay Manners / Instagram
India’s Army and Air Force are among the regional and national bodies joining in the rescue effort.

“We hope to evacuate these two ladies as soon as possible,” the head of the rescue operation said.

Manners and Dvorak are believed to have sent their SOS message to mountain rescue from a pager while they were 6200m up the mountain and have not been heard from since.

Manners, from Bedford, left the UK to move to the alps to pursue her passion for climbing, becoming a professional alpinist sponsored by brands including The North Face and Petzl.

Fay Manners sent an urgent message back to base camp to say the pair were in trouble more than 48 hours ago.
She became the first person to complete a number of complex routes up various alpine mountains.

She is also a data consultant “by night”, according to her Instagram account.

Dvorak is also an experienced climber as well as a teaching assistant at the University of Washington, according to her social media.

Both women were given permission by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) before they began their ascent, as is required to climb mountains as difficult as Chaukhamba.

A Foreign Office spokesman said it was “supporting the family of a British woman reported missing in India”, adding that it was in contact with Indian authorities.


