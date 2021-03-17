Cop at Sarah Everard murder scene sent vile message 'to seven officers' about her killing

A rookie police officer sent a sickening message to seven other cops joking about the alleged abduction and murder of UK woman Sarah Everard, it has emerged.

The officer is said to have shared a meme that showed six disturbing memes of the "Highway Code" as he manned the cordon where the 33-year-old's body was found.

The memes show a policeman going through six stages from abduction to murder in an adaptation of the Highway Code.

One image shows the officer directing traffic holding up a hand to say "stop single girl".

The officer in the memes then gives various signals for sick actions, eventually indicating the abduction, murder and disposal of a body.

The memes were sent last Thursday, a day after Everard's body was found.

Horrified police colleagues immediately reported the messages to senior police officers who passed them on to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A source told the Sun: "There was one officer who found it worthy of making a joke about. It was disgraceful."

Ex-Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville said: "Any decent officer knows the limits. Joking about a horrific murder and kidnap, whilst the family is grieving, is completely unacceptable.

"The last thing the Met needs is anything else to undermine the public's trust in the force. This will do just that."

Yesterday there were calls for the officer who allegedly sent the appalling WhatsApp message to be sacked.

The watchdog has launched three probes following an unprecedented seven referrals for alleged blunders regarding the case so far.

The rookie officer, who has not been identified, was placed on restricted duties.

Police confirmed the messages did not contain photographic images of Everard or any material obtained or related to the investigation of her murder.

Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in south London on March 3.

Sarah Everard's murder and Wayne Couzens' arrest has sparked vigils across the country in her memory.

Her body was found in a builder's bag in the woods, in such a state that she had to be identified by dental records.

Police Constable Wayne Couzens has been charged with her abduction and murder.

He appeared in court via videolink from Belmarsh Prison to face allegations that he snatched the 33-year-old as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3.

Forensic officers conduct a search behind a house in Deal, south east England. Photo / AP

Bearing cuts to his head and above his left eye, Couzens, 48, rocked back and forth and swayed in his chair throughout the 27-minute hearing.

Defence barrister James Sturman QC did not make a bail application and Couzens, of Deal, Kent, was remanded into custody.

The judge, Mark Lucraft QC, set a provisional trial date of October 25, with a plea hearing on July 9.