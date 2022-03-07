A surfer had a close call with a shark at Maroubra Beach. Photo / Getty

A surfer in Sydney has emerged unscathed from an early morning encounter with a shark just around the corner from last month's fatal attack.

Randwick mayor Dylan Parker said this morning Maroubra Beach lifeguards reported a surfer had been attacked by a shark at 7.50am.

The surfer was uninjured but a photo shows large teeth marks on their board.

The beach had been closed because of dangerous surf.

The council is still gathering information about the attack.

Three weeks ago British expat and diving instructor Simon Nellist was killed by a great white shark at Little Bay, less than 5km south of Maroubra.

Nellist was the first shark attack victim in Sydney in almost 60 years.