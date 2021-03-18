Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Climate change for dummies: How Small Gases, Big Effect became a bestseller

7 minutes to read

Small Gases, Big Effect explains how below the surface the ice is wasting away at an astonishing rate. Photo / Getty Images

The Times
By: Oliver Moody

In contrast to the doomsday predictions of a number of climate activists, two 24-year-old German economics students, David Nelles and Christian Serrer, have written a precise, rational explanation of global warming. It's become a surprise

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.