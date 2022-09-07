Christmas tragedy: Baby died of dehydration after mum's drug death

A coroner has heard tragic details of the deaths of Harry and Natalie Kane.

A UK court has heard tragic details of how an infant boy died at home over Christmas after his mother died when she inhaled lighter fluid.

Natalie Kane, 27, and her 1-year-old son Harry were found dead at their flat in Cumbria, five days after they failed to show up at a friend's house on Christmas Day 2021.

The Daily Mail reported that paramedics who attended the tragic scene were "visibly upset" by what they found.

Assistant Cumbria Coroner Margaret Taylor spoke of an "incredibly distressing case", offering condolences to Kane's family members.

The inquest heard that police found the bodies of Kane in the living room, close to a Christmas tree and unopened presents.

Harry was found in the bathroom, where a bath tap was running.

Taylor concluded that both died between Christmas Eve and December 30 after Kane died following voluntary butane inhalation, and Harry having been "left alone and unable to fend for himself due to his tender age", Cumbria's Times & Star newspaper reported.

The inquest heard Harry died from dehydration, "probably over a number of days" after his mother's death.

"The purchase of that lighter fluid set in motion unimaginably tragic events and these have led directly to Natalie's death and thereafter that, sometime later, Harry's death as well," the Coroner concluded.

"A tragedy of unimaginable proportions," Taylor said.

Natalie's brother said Harry's birth transformed his sister.

Kane's brother Shane Evitts said in a statement that his sister had been involved in her community and had been a driver in the army but battled depression and drug addiction.

He said Harry's birth had transformed her life.

"She suddenly grew up," he said. "She was so loving, caring and thoughtful. She was one of the best mums I have ever seen."

A drug test performed on December 20 only recorded her prescription methadone and Natalie reportedly told a member of her recovery group that she was "doing great".

After she went shopping with a friend on Christmas Eve she wasn't seen for days and failed to collect her methadone script.

It was then that police were called.

Summing up, Coroner Taylor addressed the family directly and said: "What can anyone say?"