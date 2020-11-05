China sets up security hotline for Hong Kong residents to snitch on each other

The new hotline comes four months after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong after mass pro-democracy protests roiled the city. Photo / AP

Hong Kong police have launched a hotline to report behaviour suspected to breach national security as Chinese authorities continue to crack down on dissent in the territory.

Members of the public are being invited to share intelligence via a range of platforms, including social media app WeChat, text message and email.

Tips submitted via the hotline can include photos and audio or video clips. Police will not reply to information provided.

The new hotline comes four months after the central government in Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong after mass pro-democracy protests roiled the city last year.

The law criminalises any act deemed to constitute secession, subversion, terrorism or foreign collusion, with those convicted facing anything up to life imprisonment.

Western nations including the UK and US have widely condemned the law for breaching the Sino-British Joint Declaration, an international treaty meant to guarantee Hong Kong's freedoms for at least 50 years after the former British colony was returned to Beijing in 1997.

Pan-democratic legislator Ray Chan is taken away by security guards on May 8. This week saw seven pro-democracy politicians arrested over scuffles in Hong Kong's legislative chamber. Photo / AP

Beijing, however, has defended the law as necessary for restoring order and snuffing out political unrest.

The hotline drew mixed reviews from users, with some coming out in favour of the initiative.

"The Hong Kong police bring justice," wrote one. "Support Hong Kong police support the national security law," posted another.

Others were more critical, with one person referring to China's Cultural Revolution, a dark decade when proving allegiance to the ruling Communist Party meant turning in close friends and family to the authorities.

"Fighting friends, fighting brothers, sisters, fighting parents, relatives and friends," wrote one person. "Trust between people has officially collapsed."

Hong Kong lawmaker Andrew Wan holds a picture with other pan-democratic legislators attending a press conference in Hong Kong on November 1. Photo / AP

The move comes amid growing concerns over the erosion of civil liberties.

On Tuesday, police arrested award-winning journalist Choy Yuk-ling, a producer for Hong Kong's public broadcaster, RTHK, adding to concerns of a crackdown on press freedom.

Her work had exposed the authorities' delayed response to a mob attack on protesters last year.

Choy allegedly made a false statement about why she was obtaining vehicle license information from a publicly accessible database, an offence punishable with a fine of HK$5000 (NZ$952) or six months in prison.

She was released on bail and is due in court next week.

The government have responded to China's new security laws in Hong Kong by pulling out of Hong Kong's extradition treaty. Video / Mark Mitchell

"I'm afraid this will raise questions among the public over whether the police are trying to use this to suppress the freedom of the press, and whether this will create a chilling effect in the city's press," said Choy, urging Hong Kong journalists to continue their work with neither "fear nor favour".

This week also saw seven pro-democracy politicians arrested over scuffles in the legislative chamber dating back to May.