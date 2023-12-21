Voyager 2023 media awards
China quietly rebuilds secretive base for nuclear tests

13 minutes to read
New York Times
By: William J. Broad, Chris Buckley and Jonathan Corum

In the remote desert where China detonated its first atomic bomb nearly 60 years ago, a drilling rig recently bored a deep vertical shaft that is estimated to plunge down at least a third of

