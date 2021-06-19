Caroline Crouch's husband drowned puppy in sick act to make staged murder scene more believable, police say

Caroline Crouch and her husband Charalambos Anagnostopoulos pose with their child in a photo posted to social media. Photo / Instagram

Murdered mum Caroline Crouch's husband arrived at court in bullet-proof vest, as a body language expert reveals telltale signs he was lying about murdering her in TV interviews.

Charalambos "Babis" Anagnostopoulos confessed to police he murdered his British wife after she threatened to leave him after more than eight hours of interrogation in the homicide department of Athens' police headquarters on Thursday.

The 33-year-old helicopter pilot faced court on Friday wearing a bulletproof vest and surrounded by armed police after making the bombshell revelation following claims he was blindfolded, robbed and burglars had held a gun to their child's head.

At the scene, the couple's puppy Roxy had been strung up by its lead, where officers of the Athens homicide squad found it dangling from railings.

Body language expert Judi James said Babis made several telltale signs he was lying during interviews. Photo / Supplied

The grim sight had shocked the usually unflappable police officers, The Sun reports.

Now Babis has been charged with the Husky's death, alongside the murder of his 20-year-old wife, after reportedly admitting it was all part of his plot to make his robbery lie seem more plausible.

Police say he drowned the seven-month-old puppy as part of his cover-up.

The couple's pet Husky, Roxy, was found dead at the staged scene. Photo / Supplied

A body language expert has now pinpointed three signs Babis made during his interviews with media about the horror murder.

Judi James told The Sun Babis chose to keep a cool head and "steered clear of the kind of emotional breakdown that people might have been expecting".

She also said that while reliving the alleged horror robbery, Babis "promoted himself as the heroic avenger of his wife's death".

But as he divulges more information about the fateful night, "he performs more eye cut-offs, looking down rather than straight ahead".

Babis Anagnostopoulos leaves the court escorted by police on June 18, 2021 in Athens, Greece. Photo / Getty Images

James said this is a typical tactic of concealment, or in the case of genuine grief, a move to try and hold back tears noting Babis can also be seen blinking "rapidly and quite intensely" – a hint to his impatience or anger.

Police have described Babis as a "top-class actor" after Caroline, 20, was found dead in her family home last month in an upmarket suburb of Athens.

The mother was found after being tortured and suffocated, with the couple's 11-month-old daughter Lydia beside her.

On the ground floor, tied up and gagged with a sock, was Babis, Caroline's husband of two years, who told police they had been attacked by a group of Albanian gangsters.

He said he had been forced to listen as the gang tortured his wife and pointed a gun at their baby's head, forcing her to reveal where they kept cash and jewels before suffocating her with a pillow.

He had only managed to raise the alarm by wriggling to a phone and dialling a neighbour with his nose.

But on Thursday, his story came crashing down when police confronted Babis with sensational new evidence that confirmed there were no Albanian gangsters.

Caroline's smartwatch recorded her pulse effectively stopping much earlier than the time Babis claimed she must have been murdered.

Police chief Petros Tzeferis said he told detectives, "I tied myself up. I did everything because when I realised I killed her, I thought of my child."