Car ploughs into Christmas parade in US state of Wisconsin

As many as 30 people are reportedly inured after a person drove a car through a police blockade and into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Video / @bennyjohnson / @samkraemerTV / @Sotiridi1

Warning - Distressing content:

A speeding car has ploughed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin, injuring dozens and sparking a massive police response.

Shocking video posted to social media shows the red four-wheel-drive racing through the crowds.

"There were lots of families, lots of small children there. A red SUV came running down the street, hitting a lot of people in the parade," an eyewitness told CNN.

Kaylee Staral said the parade was well underway when the chaotic scenes unfolded.

"There were a lot of screams," she said.

"We thought maybe it was Santa, but it was a red SUV and it hit a lot of people."

She estimated that 30 people were on the ground in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

One video showed the car speed past a toddler, missing them by inches.

Michael Hurst, a local who spoke to US news outlet Heavy, said that his son was just missed by the car and that he "saw bodies".

"I pulled my son away. He probably got missed by about a foot. There was a little kid next to us that got hit. I did see dead bodies."

Hurst told Heavy that the scene "looked like a war zone" and that he believed the vehicle drove through the parade for approximately a mile and that it was "100 per cent intentional".

Multiple unconfirmed reports claimed that shots were fired from the car.

Another video, posted by the city of Waukesha, showed the car speed past before the crowd screamed in shock.

Distressing videos have also emerged showing the car crashing into a marching band as onlookers scream in horror.

Another witness tweeted: "Right in front of my family, this man drives through the parade hitting as many people as possible while shooting out the window.

The man claimed "he ran over several elderly women who were dancing in the parade" and added: "Waukesha has some of the nicest families and people in this country."

"This parade is one of the most heartwarming events of the year, this is not the America my little cousins, parents, aunts, uncles, ANYBODY deserves."

- More to come