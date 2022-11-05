Canberra Police issue alert amid ‘grave concerns’ for little boy after two bodies found

Police divers conduct search operations for a missing child. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Police have issued a photo of a little boy after a woman and another young boy were found dead in a Canberra waterway.

The bodies were discovered at Yerrabi Pond at Gungahlin on Canberra’s outskirts about 8am this morning.

It is believed the dead woman is the mother of the deceased young boy and the missing young boy.

Police on Saturday afternoon issued a photo of the little boy who they suspect could still be alive.

“ACT Policing is seeking information from the public that may assist them in locating 8-year-old boy Pranav Vivekanandan who is missing in the Yerrabi Pond area,” the alert read.

“While an extensive land and water search for Pranav has been underway since the discovery of two bodies in Yerrabi Pond this morning, police and family are issuing this plea in the event that he is alive and someone knows his whereabouts.”

Police are desperately searching for a missing child after woman and a young boy were found dead in a Canberra lake. Photo / Supplied

Pranav was described as being of Indian Sub-Continental appearance, about 110cm (3′7″) tall with short dark hair and dark brown eyes.

He may have been wearing an orange T-shirt and light-coloured shorts, and a jacket.

Serious concerns are held for his welfare, and anyone who may have information that could assist police in locating him is urged to contact ACT Policing Communications.

ACT Policing Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating the incident.

Detective Superintendent of Criminal Investigations Hall O’Meagher said police were desperately searching for the young boy.

“We have grave concerns for a third person, another young child who we are currently searching for,” Det O’Meagher.

“Obviously a tragic situation. It’s still very early days, and it’s unfolding.”

A land and water search in the area is ongoing for a third person, a young child who police hold grave concerns for. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Det O’Meagher said police were alerted by one witness who saw at least one of the deceased in the waterway.

“We haven’t confirmed identity or cause of death at this point in time, so those details will become apparent as the investigation unfolds,” he said.

Divers from AFP Maritime, drones, police and SES volunteers on foot are searching the area.

He said the cause of the deaths is unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

“It’s is a distressing situation for first responders,” Det O’Meagher concluded.

“You can rest assured that we have the welfare support to provide that to those offices today and in the days coming.”