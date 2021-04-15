Canadian MP caught naked during video conference

A Canadian Liberal MP was caught wearing his birthday suit in the virtual House of Commons.
William Amos appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked yesterday.
A screenshot shows him standing behind a desk between the Quebec and Canadian flags, with his private parts hidden by what appears to be a mobile phone in one hand.
"This was an unfortunate error," Amos said in a statement.
"My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologise to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won't happen again."
MP Claude DeBellefeuille, the party whip, spoke about the incident in parliament.
"It may be necessary to remind the members, especially the male ones, that a tie and jacket are obligatory, but so are a shirt, boxer shorts or pants," she said.
"We have seen that the member is in great physical shape, but I think members should be reminded to be careful and control the camera well."