Byron Bay's Main Beach washed away in wild La Nina event

Authorities have warned of eroding beaches as a major storm bringing 5m waves, flash flooding and dangerous winds lashes parts of northern NSW and southeast Queensland.

High tides have washed away the popular sandy Main Beach in Byron Bay as waves are seen crashing up against rocks, adjacent to a levelled footpath and road.

NSW volunteers from the Yamba and Maclean Unit prepared sandbags in advance and have responded to requests for assistance, including tarping roofs, clearing trees off roads and laying sandbags, while still rescuing drivers stuck in floodwaters.

Surfers in Coffs Harbour and Kirra were photographed making the most of the large swells, despite warnings to Gold Coast residents to stay out of the water as footage from the Gold Coast Seaway shows "dangerous surf conditions", according to Surf Life Saving Queensland.

The @Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter captured this footage of the dangerous surf conditions while flying over the Gold Coast Seaway today.



Please stay out of the water.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology predicted the storm will peak this evening going into Monday morning – although dangerous weather is expected to continue until Tuesday as the rain pushes river levels up, which could cause more flash flooding.

Today's abnormally high tides could also put homes in danger, with those living on the waterfront warned of significant erosion.

A number of flood warnings have been issued, including one for Tweed River Tumbulgum in NSW which peaked at 1.5m at 10am, according to the weather bureau.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast into Monday with renewed flooding possible along Tweed River.

Another flood warning has been issued for the Wilsons River at Lismore with minor flooding expected overnight tonight and moderate flooding possible for Monday or Tuesday.

A number of flood warnings have been issued across the area. Photo / News Regional Media

BOM meteorologist Jonathan How described the overnight rainfall last night as "relentless".

He said almost half a metre of rain had already fallen in Queensland's Upper Springbrook, while 372mm had fallen in Currumbin Creek and 326mm came down in Limpinwood in NSW and more was to come.

About 440mm of rain fell over the Gold Coast on Saturday, and up to 200mm is forecast to fall on the Mid North Coast and over Queensland.

"King tides and dangerous surf could generate considerable coastal erosion (and) … flooding is already occurring in some areas," How said.

"The community should prepare for minor to major flooding so please check for warnings and updates over the coming days."

"Rain will continue through Sunday as a trough moves down from the Coral Sea and another period of heavy falls will build later in the day.

"However, the focus on the heaviest rain and strongest winds will depend on when the low-pressure system forms off the coast."

A further 100-200mm is predicted to fall over coastal areas today with isolated falls in excess of that amount.

Monday will be the "critical time" for NSW as the trough moves further south and saturated rivers rise even further.

By Tuesday, three-day totals of 300-600mm are predicted to fall across the region.

"This is the most significant rainfall event since February and floods will pose a risk to many people," How said.

VERY HEAVY RAINFALL has been observed in the Tweed and Brunswick river valleys, with rapid creek rises occurring. Highest rainfall totals since 9am Saturday are 393mm at Couchy Creek, 370mm at Numinbah.

Severe weather warnings remain in place for NSW and Queensland as heavy rain, winds up to 90km/h and sea waves increase from Sunday around the Sunshine Coast and spread into northeast NSW later on Sunday and into Monday.

A moderate to major flood warning has been issued for the Bellinger River in NSW, and flood watches are also current for catchments from K'Gari Fraser Island to the Queensland-NSW Border, and for the Northern Rivers and Mid North regions of NSW.

The BOM also holds concerns of flooding on Monday and Tuesday as river levels rise.

Some residents in the North Coast of NSW were told to prepare to evacuate on Saturday morning as heavy winds and strong rain led to a "major risk" of flash flooding and tidal surges.

NSW SES media officer Ilana Pender-Rose warned residents on the north coast of NSW of a second storm system after receiving 150 call-outs for help on Friday night.

She said the La Nina had mostly brought "a lot of rain" without damaging winds on Friday and Saturday — but gusts of up to 90 km/h were forecast from this evening around Ballina.

She said sea waves of up to five metres could also occur when the winds pick up.

"With the second system expected (from Sunday evening) we're asking people to please never drive, walk or ride through floodwater," Pender-Rose said.

Residents in affected areas are being urged to keep up to date with the weather on the Bureau of Meteorology's website.