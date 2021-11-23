Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people including 12 children

This image made from video provided by Nova TV shows emergency service workers beside a burnt out bus in Bosnek, Bulgaria. Photo / AP

A bus carrying tourists back to North Macedonia crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria early Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, including a dozen children, authorities said.

The tragedy occurred on a motorway at 2am local time near the village of Bosnek. The bus apparently ripped through a guardrail on a highway, though authorities said the cause was still under investigation.

Photos taken shortly after the crash showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as plumes of thick, black smoke rose. Daylight revealed a burned-out shell with all of its windows blown out, sitting in the median. A portion of the guardrail was peeled away and lying in the road.

EARLIER: At least 45 people were killed in a bus crash in #Bulgaria early Tuesday.



The cause of the crash was not immediately confirmed but it appears the bus hit a highway guard rail, crashed and caught fire https://t.co/LNJ2LQK0tf pic.twitter.com/JqXP6ghMbq — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) November 23, 2021

Bulgaria's ministry official Nikolai Nikolov confirmed 12 children were among the victims of the horrific blaze.

According to news site 24Chasa, a woman was found burned alive with her two dead children - who were reportedly twins - in her arms near the doors of the bus.

Seven survivors were taken to hospitals after the crash, which happened as four buses was returning from a trip to Turkey.

Firefighters inspect the scene of a bus crash which, according to authorities, killed at least 45 people including 12 children. Photo / AP

One of the survivors said they were sleeping when they heard a "powerful explosion", local media reports.

Bulgarian Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov told reporters at the crash site that he had "never in my life seen something more horrifying".

"The people who were on the bus are turned to charcoal," Rashkov said. "It is impossible to say how many they were. There were four buses that travelled together, and it is possible that passengers changed buses during the stops."

Firefighters and forensic workers inspect the scene of a bus crash which, according to authorities, killed at least 45 people on a highway near the village of Bosnek, western Bulgaria. Photo / AP

But Borislav Sarafov, chief of Bulgaria's national investigation service, confirmed 52 people were on the bus.

Footage showed the burned-out bus surrounded by firefighters and emergency crews who had rushed to the scene.

Reports say the driver could have been killed when the bus hit a guardrail meaning he was unable to open the doors to allow people to escape.

Local media said the seven survivors broke a window and leaped out of the vehicle.

Forensic workers inspect the scene of a bus crash near the village of Bosnek, western Bulgaria. Photo / AP

"I am absolutely horrified by the terrible accident and loss of life in Bulgaria early this morning, especially of young children," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

"Our prayers go out to the families of those who lost their lives. A speedy recovery to those injured."

"We have an enormous tragedy here," Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev told reporters.

Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka, meanwhile, wrote online that almost all of the dead were ethnic Albanians — but it was not clear if they were also nationals of North Macedonia, which is home to a significant number of ethnic Albanians.

Forensic workers and police inspect the scene of a bus crash on a highway near the village of Bosnek, western Bulgaria. The tourists were apparenly returning for a trip to Turkey. Photo / AP

News of the crash hit hard in the small country of about 2 million people. The North Macedonia government observed a minute of silence on Tuesday and declared three days of mourning.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff, and all public events will be cancelled. The country's prime minister travelled to Bulgaria, as did its chief prosecutor, who visited the crash site. Several Bulgarian officials, including the caretaker prime minister, also went to the scene.

People walk past Northern Macedonia government flags flying at half mast in capital Skopje, Northern Macedonia following the bus crash which claimed at least 45 lives. Photo / AP

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the coach party was returning to the capital Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to the Turkish city of Istanbul.

A hospital official said the survivors receiving treatment were all in a stable condition.

In 2019, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the 27-nation European Union, with 89 people killed per million, according to European Commission data.

"Let's hope we learn lessons from this tragic incident, and we can prevent such incidents in the future," said Bulgarian Caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences to the families and friends of those who died and said that "in these terrible times, Europe stands in solidarity with you".

- with AP