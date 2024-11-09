Buried for 14 hours after Israeli strike, Lebanese toddler makes recovery

But then “Ali appeared among debris in the shovel of the bulldozer, after we all thought he had died,” he said.

“He emerged from the rubble, barely breathing, after 14 hours.”

Israel has been at war with Hezbollah since late September when it broadened its war focus from fighting Hamas militants in Gaza to securing its northern border with Lebanon.

An escalating Israeli air campaign, after nearly a year of low-intensity cross-border fire, has killed more than 2600 people across Lebanon since September 23, according to health ministry figures.

‘Psychological scars’

Signs of the violence were apparent even at the hospital in Sidon where Ali was rushed to following the strike on Sarafand.

The toddler, under a medically induced coma after doctors amputated his right hand, has since been transferred to a medical facility in the capital Beirut where he is due to undergo pre-prosthetic surgery.

“Ali was sleeping on the couch at home when the strike hit. He is still asleep today... we are waiting to complete his surgeries before waking him up,” said the relative Hussein Khalifeh.

Other family members were also fighting to stay alive after the Sarafand strike.

One of Khalifeh’s nieces, 32-year-old Zainab, was trapped under the rubble for two hours before being rescued and transferred to the nearest hospital, said the man.

It was there that she was later informed that her parents, her husband and three children, aged between 3 and 7, had all been killed.

The strike left her with only one, severely injured eye.

Zainab said she “did not hear the sounds of the missiles that rained down on her family’s home,” according to Khalifeh.

“She only saw darkness and heard deafening screams,” he said.

Ali Alaa El-Din, a doctor treating her, said that “the psychological scars that Zainab suffered are much greater than her physical injury”.

He has also tended Zainab’s sister Fatima, 30, who was wounded in the same strike.

Both had injuries “throughout their bodies, with fractures in the feet and damage to the lungs,” said the doctor.

Medically, he added, “Zainab and Fatima’s cases are not among the most difficult cases we have faced during the war, but they are the most severe from a psychological and human perspective”.