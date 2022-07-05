The apology comes after two senior Cabinet ministers have quit. Video / PA via AP

Boris Johnson was battling to save his premiership last night after two of his most senior Cabinet ministers resigned within 10 minutes of each other.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, then Chancellor Rishi Sunak published letters from their Twitter accounts explaining why they could not remain in post.

The Prime Minister was scrambling to fill the gaps on the front bench last night, even as further resignations from government positions were announced.

Steve Barclay, the Downing Street chief of staff, has been appointed to replace Javid as Health Secretary, while education secretary Nadhim Zahawi replaces the Chancellor.

Michelle Donelan, the universities minister, replaces Zahawi, but four parliamentary private secretaries and a Tory vice-chairman have followed Javid and Sunak out the door, with speculation that more resignations are to come.

Johnson will today face Prime Minister's Questions, as well as an appearance in front of the liaison committee of senior backbenchers, as he attempts to regain control of his party.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has resigned. Photo / Getty

Addressing around 80 Tory MPs in a pre-arranged meeting yesterday, moments after the resignations were announced, he made clear he would carry on.

The Prime Minister also indicated that tax cuts would be easier to deliver after the developments, in a swipe at Sunak.

In his resignation letter, Sunak revealed splits on economic policy and hinted he believed the Prime Minister's plans to raise spending and cut tax were unrealistic, saying: "Our people know if something is too good to be true, then it's not true".

Javid in his resignation letter said that the British people expect "integrity" and criticised the lack of "humility" and "grip" in Downing Street, as he withdrew his confidence in Johnson.

Javid announced his resignation on Twitter at 6.02 pm, while Sunak tweeted his letter at 6.11pm.

Aides to both men last night insisted that they did not coordinate on the resignations, insisting they reached their conclusions independently and had not discussed timings with each other.

Hours earlier both men had sat round the Cabinet table as Johnson addressed them with the cameras rolling. Commentators noted that many around the table looked downcast.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal that Sunak, who sat next to the Prime Minister, had already told his closest aides that he had decided to resign. The departures came after a day in which Downing Street's position about what Johnson had known about disgraced MP Chris Pincher and allegations of sexual impropriety disintegrated.

No. 10 had insisted that the Prime Minister was never briefed on past claims against Pincher but Lord McDonald, the former top civil servant in the Foreign Office, went public yesterday morning, arguing Johnson had indeed been briefed on one claim.

Downing Street later admitted that was the case, arguing Johnson had failed to recall the briefing. The fiasco renewed concern over the government's direction on the Tory benches.

Sajid Javid has resigned from his post with Boris Johnson. Photo / Getty

There was no indication from the Prime Minister or his closest allies last night that he intended to step down, with a speedy cabinet reshuffle being carried out in the hours after Sunak and Javid's resignations.

Sunak and Johnson have been at loggerheads over economic policy for months, with both keen on cutting tax but with differing views on how to achieve it. The former Chancellor's press team last night declined to respond to Johnson's jibe about tax cuts.

Sunak and Javid remained silent in the initial hours after their resignation letters, choosing not to speak to the TV cameras.

The resignations fuelled hopes among the Tory rebels that they could topple the Prime Minister imminently, with one publicly vowing a new push to change the leadership rules to allow another confidence vote.

Johnson is protected for the best part of a year, having won a confidence vote last month, but the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers is able to change those rules. Elections for its executive, which decides the rules, are expected next week.

Sunak wrote in his resignation letter: "To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly.

"However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

He also made clear the pair had differences over how to deliver tax cuts and secure economic growth, with forecasts suggesting recession is looming.

Sunak said: "We both want a low-tax, high-growth economy, and world-class public services, but this can only be responsibly delivered if we are prepared to work hard, make sacrifices and take difficult decisions.

"I firmly believe the public are ready to hear that truth. Our people know that if something is too good to be true, then it's not true."They need to know that whilst there is a path to a better future, it is not an easy one.

"In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different. I am sad to be leaving Government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this."

In his response letter to Sunak, the Prime Minister appeared to acknowledge the former Chancellor's fiscal orthodoxy that led to disagreements between the two men.

Listing their achievements during the Covid pandemic, he added: "Through all of this, you have not shied from the tough decisions needed to repair our public finances while protecting public services and boosting economic growth."

He said he would "miss working with [Sunak] in government".

Javid wrote in his resignation letter: "I am instinctively a team player but the British people also rightly expect integrity from their Government.The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country.

"Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values. We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

"Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree. It was a moment for humility, grip and new direction.

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too."

Moments before the letters dropped, Johnson had done a short TV interview apologising for making Pincher deputy chief whip in an attempt to stem the political damage over Downing Street's handling of the row, Pincher resigned from that post last week after being accused of drunkenly groping two men.

Since then new allegations about his behaviour have emerged. But several of Johnson's Cabinet loyalists rallied around him after the resignations.

Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said he thought he would stay in office for longer than Sir Robert Walpole, who served as Prime Minister for 21 years.

- Telegraph Media Group