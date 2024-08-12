The company that owned the helicopter – Nautilus Aviation – confirmed it had not authorised the chopper’s use.
”Nautilus Aviation are working closely with Queensland Police, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and other authorities as they investigate the unauthorised use of one of our helicopters in the early hours of this morning,” it said in a statement.
”As we continue to fully support the ongoing investigation, we will not be making further comments at this time.”
Up to 400 people were evacuated from the hotel and taken to another venue in Cairns’ city centre.
Two hotel guests, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, were taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition for smoke inhalation.
”Hotel guests had no idea what happened,” Knight said of the crash.
Police declared a Public Safety Preservation Act, an exclusion zone encompassing the city’s Esplanade and Minnie, Aplin and Grafton streets after the crash.
Knight said she saw the helicopter fly around for about 15 minutes, twice going past her “really fast”.
The Sydney tourist said she had never seen a helicopter travel so quickly.
”It came back real fast then went into the hotel. I was very scared,” she said.