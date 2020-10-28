Boy impales himself on javelin during PE at Queensland high school

A Year 7 student was taken to hospital after impaling himself in the groin with a javelin. Photo / Getty Images

A boy in his pre-teens has pierced his groin after tripping on a javelin during PE class at Saint Stephen's College in Coomera, Queensland.

The boy was rushed to hospital just after 11am on Wednesday with part of the spear still inside him.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said he was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The javelin was embedded into the ground when the boy tripped over it, The Courier Mail reported.

Fire crews used cutting equipment to remove the ends of the javelin.

QAS operation supervisor Stewart Cutajar said the boy's injury was "non life-threatening with very minimal blood loss".

"(He was) very lucky, my word," he added.

A spokesman for Saint Stephen's College told NCA NewsWire the boy is a Year 7 student at the school and had been retrieving a javelin at the time of the accident.

"The College Nurse rendered assistance until the Queensland Ambulance Service arrived on scene and transported the student to the Gold Coast University Hospital," he said.

"The student's parents were immediately contacted and support was offered to those impacted by the incident.

"The welfare of our students remains the number one priority of the College."