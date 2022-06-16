A young boy has died in the US after getting stuck between a washing machine and a dryer during a game of hide and seek. Photo / Getty Images

A young boy has died in a freak accident after getting trapped between a washing machine and dryer while playing hide and seek.

The boy, from Texas, USA, had been playing with his cousins when he became trapped at their grandmother's family home in Georgia.

After looking for him for about five to 10 minutes, the family discovered him lifeless and began performing CPR.

Emergency services arrived at the home but despite continued efforts, they were unable to revive the boy.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tim Watkins from the local Sheriff's office said they believe the boy may have died from positional asphyxiation.

He said there was no trauma to the boy's body.

Locals were left reeling following the death.

One dad said: "It breaks my heart! Kids just playing and having fun."

"Breaks my heart, he probably had anxiety which made his breathing harder," another responded. "Poor family, this had to be devastating since he was only here visiting his grandparents."

The death comes just a year after a toddler died in Christchurch after being found unconscious inside a running washing machine.

Christchurch police said the pre-school aged child was found unresponsive in a front-loading washing machine, which had been turned on.

Police said the child's death was not being treated as suspicious.