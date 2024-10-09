Colleen Monfore went missing on a diving trip with six friends and a tour guide near Pulau Reong.

A missing woman’s body parts have been found inside a tiger shark’s stomach two weeks after she disappeared in Indonesia.

Colleen Monfore was on a diving trip with six friends and a tour guide near Pulau Reong – a small island in the Alor Archipelago of central Indonesia, renowned for its scuba spots – when she failed to resurface on September 26.

Rescue teams looked for the 68-year-old, an experienced diver from South Dakota, for eight days before calling off the search due to concerns about dangerous sea conditions and a low chance of finding her body.

Two weeks later, after killing a shark because it was “in obvious distress”, a fisherman near neighbouring Timor-Leste found the remains of a woman, as well as her wetsuit and bathing suit, inside its stomach.

“The shark was caught but it was not in normal health. I thought it had swallowed plastic or a fishing net,” the fisherman told The Sun.