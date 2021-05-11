Black man in US 'disguises himself as white' to commit string of burglaries

Rockim Prowell and the mask he allegedly used. Photo / Supplied

A black man in the United States has been accused of committing a string of burglaries while wearing a life-like mask of a white man.

Rockim Prowell, 30, was arrested last week by the Los Angeles Police Department and charged with two counts of burglary along with other charges, however police say he is linked to numerous other burglaries in Beverly Hills and other affluent LA suburbs.

Prowell, from Inglewood, was arrested during a traffic stop.

Officers found the mask and other items that connected him to burglaries in July 2020 and April 2021.

Flat-screen TVs were targeted in both burglaries.

Rockim Prowell in facing charges relating to two burglaries, but police suspect his offending was on a larger scale. Photo / Supplied

Police found the mask during a traffic stop. Photo / Supplied

🚨 MEDIA RELEASE: Arrested - Prolific Masked Residential Burglary Suspect. If you have information about this suspect, we encourage you to call the BHPD at 310-285-2125. Full story can be found here: https://t.co/6U2eBg4LmX



.@LAPDPacific .@NewportBeachPD .@CityofBevHills pic.twitter.com/zKfWhuxUX0 — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) May 7, 2021

A further search of his home revealed stolen items linking him to other burglaries.

"It was odd this burglar's mouth was always open when seen on video surveillance," LAPD Pacific wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

"When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why."

Police said they noticed their suspect's mouth was always open. Photo / Supplied

Fox News reported that Prowell has been linked to more than 30 burglaries.

Prowell is on bail charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of grand theft and one count of vandalism.

According to jail records, he is due to appear in court again on May 25, Fox News reported.