More than a million chickens and ducks have been culled since late May in NSW and Victoria due to bird flu. Photo / 123RF

More than a million chickens and ducks have been culled since late May in NSW and Victoria due to bird flu. Photo / 123RF

As Australia manages its own bird flu outbreak, another threat lurks offshore where a different strain of the virus is causing deaths among wildlife.

Some of the nation’s top disease experts are meeting to discuss Australia’s bird flu outbreak that has smashed egg supply and forced mass slaughter of animals.

NSW and Victorian farms plus domestic properties in the ACT have been quarantined after detection of the virus, with authorities on the lookout for more cases.

More than one million chickens and ducks have been culled since late May and limits imposed on egg sales in some states.