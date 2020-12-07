Biden transition: Georgia again certifies election results showing Democrat won

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says Joe Biden is still the winner of Georgia. Photo / AP file

How many times can Joe Biden win Georgia? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 7, 2020

Georgia's top elections official today recertified the state's election results after a recount requested by United States President Donald Trump confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden won the state, his office said.

"We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged," Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol before the results were recertified.

Georgia law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5 per cent.

Trump requested the recount after the results certified by Raffensperger showed that Biden led by a margin of 12,670 votes, or 0.25 per cent of the roughly five million ballots cast.

During the recount, which was done using scanners that read and tally the votes, there were discrepancies in vote totals in some counties.

Since the results of a recount become the official results, those counties had to recertify their results. Once that was done the secretary of state recertified the statewide results, his office said in a news release.

Local Republican officials have been surprisingly resistant to Trump’s pressure.



Aaron Van Langevelde voted to certify the Michigan election results (Biden won by 154,000 votes) and delivered a “Mr. Smith Goes to Lansing” oration to explain why. https://t.co/ik0EPOzoG3 — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) December 7, 2020

Next, the governor will have to recertify the state's slate of 16 presidential electors.

A spokesman for Republican Governor Brian Kemp did not immediately respond to a phone call and text message asking when the governor planned to do that. Tomorrow is the federal "safe harbour" deadline — electors named by that date in accordance with state law cannot be disregarded by Congress.

The recount was the third tally of votes in the presidential race in the state.

After the initial count following election day, Raffensperger selected the presidential race for an audit required by state law. The tight margin meant the audit required the roughly five million votes in that contest to be recounted by hand, he said. That count also affirmed Biden's victory.

Analysis: One possible reason Trump’s false fraud claims took root is that many of his supporters may not know Biden voters https://t.co/RYlp1GBeFL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 7, 2020

The total number of votes in the recount results certified today and posted on the secretary of state's website was 766 fewer than the number certified when the ballots were first tallied after the election.

Biden's lead dropped from 12,670 to 11,779. That appears to be largely due to a discrepancy in Fulton County, the state's most populous county that includes most of Atlanta.

Fulton County's recount results showed 880 fewer votes than the results certified after election night, with an overwhelming majority of those votes coming from Biden's total in the county.

Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state's new voting system, called the discrepancy in the county "a little worrisome" but said it's a big county that's had managerial issues. He also noted the difference isn't enough to change the overall outcome of the election.

Also today, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of would-be Republican presidential electors by former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell. The suit alleged widespread fraud and sought to decertify the results of the presidential race in Georgia, among other things.

In the lawsuit, "the plaintiffs essentially ask the court for perhaps the most extraordinary relief ever sought in any federal court in connection with an election. They want this court to substitute its judgment for that of 2 and a half million Georgia voters who voted for Joe Biden and this I am unwilling to do," US District Judge Timothy Batten as he dismissed the suit following a hearing.

Separately, an election challenge filed last weekend by Trump, his campaign and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer was rejected by the Fulton County Superior Court because the paperwork was improperly completed and it lacked the appropriate filing fees.

- AP