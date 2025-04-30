Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo / Francis Specker, CBS via Getty Images

As her Cowboy Carter Tour hit the road, Beyoncé put her two daughters front and centre, turning the country-infused concert into a celebration of their mother-daughter bond.

During the sold-out Monday night show in Los Angeles, all eyes were on 13-year-old Blue Ivy, who has taken on more dancing since she wowed crowds during the Renaissance Tour, and 7-year-old Rumi, who very excitedly made her stage debut. The Beyhive may have watched Beyoncé daughters grow up from afar, but fans at SoFi Stadium and online gushed with pride as they watched the sisters come into their own on stage.

The crowd roared as the girls – whose father is Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z – huddled together with their mum in a heartwarming moment during the song Protector, which features Rumi.

“And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way/ Born to be a protector,” Beyoncé sang, as Rumi wrapped her in a hug and Blue Ivy embraced them both. “Even though I know, someday, you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector.”