The family of former Australian police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon (inset) is said to no longer be able to afford a potentially long trial over the deaths of Jesse Baird (left) and his partner Luke Davies.

Former Sydney police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon has been granted legal aid by the Australian Government ahead of a crucial court appearance for the accused murderer.

The 29-year-old was charged with murdering former Channel 10 presenter Jesse Baird, 26, and his partner Luke Davies, 29, days before their bodies were found inside surfboard bags on a rural property in the small town of Bungonia on February 27.

In August, the charges against Lamarre-Condon were replaced with two counts of domestic violence-related murder and one count of breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Lamarre-Condon’s lawyer John Walford was expected to enter a plea on the accused’s behalf when the case returns to court on Monday. Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that Legal Aid NSW has taken over the case as the Lamarre-Condon family is said to no longer be able to afford a potentially long trial.

If a not guilty plea is entered next week, sources said a trial could end up being four months long and cost Australian taxpayers up to A$880,000 ($96,700).