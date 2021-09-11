Australian TV host Andrew O'Keefe faces fresh domestic violence claims

Andrew O'Keefe hosted Deal or No Deal for 10 years and The Chase Australia for six. Photo / Supplied

Former TV host Andrew O'Keefe is facing fresh assault allegations, just over two months after having domestic violence charges dropped on mental health grounds.

NSW Police confirmed that the 49-year-old was arrested at a Sydney CBD apartment on Friday afternoon before being refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday morning.

The ex-Deal or No Deal and The Chase Australia star was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, contravening a protection order and resisting an officer in execution of duty.

"Police will allege in court that the man was involved in a domestic-related incident with a woman at a home in Point Piper on the evening of Wednesday 8 September 2021," NSW Police said in a statement.

In June, the former Weekend Sunrise host had domestic violence charges dismissed after a court heard he was in the midst of a manic bipolar episode at the time he assaulted his ex-partner.

His lawyer successfully argued to have his charges of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm dismissed on mental health grounds.

Afterward, O'Keefe told reporters he was focused on looking after his health and there was a need to protect the community from domestic violence.

He was accused of twice assaulting his ex-girlfriend Dr Orly Lavee in the space of an hour - spitting at her before slapping, kicking and shoving her to the ground - on January 30 this year.

The second incident caused injuries to Lavee's lip and back, the court heard at the time.

Police also withdrew a second common assault charge against him.

The former White Ribbon ambassador departed Channel 7 in February after he was charged.