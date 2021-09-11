Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Sydney beaches packed with people

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian reveals freedoms will be extended only for vaccinated people. Video / Sky News Australia

Social media users have lamented the "unbelievable" scenes at Sydney's beaches, where thousands have flocked – despite record case numbers – to soak up the sun.

Asked earlier today whether he was worried about large crowds taking advantage of the warm weather and heading to the beach this weekend, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said his greater concern was for unvaccinated people.

"I think that the fresh air, we know that it is the safest place to be at the present time," Hazzard told reporters.

"But I would say to people who are out and about to maintain your social distance and to just be careful … Generally people have been really, really good. I know the media will have photos today of people out and about … but I think generally that's a very safe place to be."

#auspol Photo taken today beach in Sydney 11/9. pic.twitter.com/kBGK9vd9TQ — Valerie deBritt (@KerryWitch) September 11, 2021

One beachgoer at Bronte said it was "as busy as Australia Day".

Photos from Bronte and Bondi beach today (Sydneys East)



The hypocrisy and discrimination against people from South-west and Western Sydney cannot be ignored!#freewesternsydney pic.twitter.com/rCSepcU4Ob — HusssyJ (@huss89) September 11, 2021

Police are out in force, enforcing restrictions on people's gatherings and activities and setting up checkpoints to keep people from travelling outside of their 5km radius.