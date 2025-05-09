Australian police arrest dozens over LGBTQ dating app-linked assaults

A series of attacks on men took place in Australia after they were lured on LGBTQ dating apps, such as Grindr. Photo / 123RF

9 May, 2025 04:02 AM 2 mins to read

More than 30 people – mostly male teenagers – have been arrested over a series of attacks on men in Australia who were lured over LGBTQ dating apps like Grindr, police said today.

Videos of some attacks were posted to social media accounts, Victoria state police said.

Several different groups of alleged offenders were involved.

The suspects, most aged from 13 to 20, were accused of contacting victims on dating apps or social media, then assaulting, robbing and threatening them, as well as making homophobic insults.

“It’s mainly occurring on Grindr but also Scruff and Snapchat,” a police spokesperson said.