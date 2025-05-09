Advertisement
Australian police arrest dozens over LGBTQ dating app-linked assaults

AFP
2 mins to read

A series of attacks on men took place in Australia after they were lured on LGBTQ dating apps, such as Grindr. Photo / 123RF

More than 30 people – mostly male teenagers – have been arrested over a series of attacks on men in Australia who were lured over LGBTQ dating apps like Grindr, police said today.

Videos of some attacks were posted to social media accounts, Victoria state police said.

Several different groups of alleged offenders were involved.

The suspects, most aged from 13 to 20, were accused of contacting victims on dating apps or social media, then assaulting, robbing and threatening them, as well as making homophobic insults.

“It’s mainly occurring on Grindr but also Scruff and Snapchat,” a police spokesperson said.

Among the more than 30 arrests made since October last year, police detained three boys aged 13, 14, and 15 for alleged armed robbery, violent disorder and false imprisonment.

The suspects were accused of contacting victims on dating apps or social media, then assaulting, robbing and threatening them. Photo / 123RF
“There is absolutely no place for this type of concerning behaviour in our society. It will not be tolerated,” Victoria Police acting superintendent Carolyn Deer said in a statement.

“We know this has been a distressing situation for the victims involved – and these arrests show just how serious we are in holding offenders to account,” Deer said.

She added that police were “committed to the safety and wellbeing of LGBTIQA+ communities”.

Police said they were working with dating app providers as part of the investigation, seeking to provide users with safety messaging, reporting options and details of support services.

- Agence France-Presse

