Australian MP Craig Kelly deleted from Facebook over Covid-19 misinformation

Outspoken Australian MP Craig Kelly has been removed from Facebook. Photo / News Corp Australia

Controversial Australian MP Craig Kelly has had his Facebook profile removed by the social media giant for his "repeated" spreading of misinformation about Covid-19.

In a statement, a Facebook spokesman said the platform didn't allow "anyone, including elected officials, to share misinformation about Covid-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm, or Covid-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts.

"We have clear policies against this type of content and have removed Kelly's Facebook page for repeated violations of this policy."

Prior to removing his profile, Facebook had pulled several of Kelly's posts which had violated the company's Misinformation and Harm policy.

Kelly resigned from the Liberal Party in February after heavy criticism for his commentary about Covid-19, as well as for his handling of serious allegations made against one of his staffers.

While he has lost access to his most high-profile page, Kelly has told the ABC he still retained access to a second Facebook page.

Kelly denounced the company's decision as censorship, accusing it of having "burnt and torched and incinerated and obliterated" his page.

The controversial MP has supported Covid-19 treatments against the advice of Australia's health authorities and has previously shared claims that forcing children to wear masks was a form of child abuse.

Kelly denied he was spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

"It is not misinformation if you have a difference of opinion," he said. "The idea that they are some purveyors of all truth is just absolutely outrageous."