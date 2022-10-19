A man has lost his eye after being struck by a flying spud. Photo / news.com.au

Two young men have been charged after a 28-year-old man lost his eye after a flying potato hit his face while riding an e-scooter in Perth.

The alleged victim had been riding a rental e-scooter along the footpath on West Coast Drive near Mettams Pool on May 20.

Police will allege the potato was thrown – or potentially “fired” – from a passing car by one of its occupants before it struck the alleged victim in the eye.

The 28-year-old suffered serious facial injuries and a fractured arm and was taken to hospital.

The eye injury was so severe that he had to have the eye surgically removed.

Mirrabooka District Inspector Brett Baddock said police alleged the dangerous act was planned but not targeted at any one individual.

“It would appear those involved thought it would be fun to use potatoes as projectiles aimed at people minding their own business and enjoying our coastal strip,” he said.

“This so-called fun has ended in tragedy, with the victim losing one eye.”

After extensive investigations, Mirrabooka detectives have charged a 19-year-old Ballajura man and a 20-year-old Ballajura man.

“There are very serious consequences associated with the charges that have resulted from this investigation,” Inspector Baddock said.

“Detectives will not stop until they have found all those responsible.”

Both men were charged with grievous bodily harm, an act likely to endanger the life, health or safety or any person.

The 19-year-old was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, while the 20-year-old was charged with three counts of common assault.

Both men are due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.