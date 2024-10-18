He then placed her body – and the body of her lover Russell Hill – into a trailer and drove them to a remote bush track.

Lynn returned seven months later after the Covid-19 lockdown lifted to burn their remains into more than 2000 bone fragments.

Carol Clay and Russell Hill died at a Victorian high country campsite in March 2020.

The former Jetstar pilot maintained his innocence, claiming the deaths of Clay and Hill were accidental.

After a month-long trial, the jury found him guilty of murdering Clay but acquitted him over Hill’s death.

Lynn continues to deny the murder but conceded he destroyed the couple’s remains and much of the campsite’s evidence.

Justice Croucher described the killing as “violent, brutal and horrific” when he handed down the sentence on Friday.

Burning the remains was an aggravating feature and showed Lynn’s moral culpability was high, Justice Croucher said.

“This was just a terrible thing to do, hence my conclusion this is a very grave murder,” he said.

Justice Croucher noted the “profoundly moving” statements from Clay’s loved ones, who remembered her as a loving grandmother.

The judge also broke down in tears as he acknowledged Hill’s family, including his wife Robyn.

While they were not considered victims in the eyes of the law due to acquittal, Justice Croucher said it was clear they were also in pain.

“As one person to another, as a matter of common human decency, I should acknowledge their plight, their agony, their suffering – and I do,” the judge said.

He also took into account that Lynn led police to the remains and apologised for his “despicable” actions after the murder.

The judge said that “tempered” the aggravating post-offence conduct, although only modestly.