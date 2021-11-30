Police locate remains in Victoria's high country, believed to be missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay

missing campers Carol Clay and Russell Hill. Photo / Supplied

Police have found human remains in Victoria's high country that could be missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay.

A team of forensic experts made the grisly discovery in dense bushland near the Providence Spur Track, about 25km north of Dargo in the state's east.

"The remains are yet to be formally identified and it is expected this process will take some time," detectives said this afternoon.

Detectives have been leading the search since November 29, three days after Greg Lynn, a Jetstar pilot, was charged with murdering Hill and Clay.

During the days leading up to the discovery police have hauled in earthmoving equipment and excavators.

Greg Lynn was charged with murdering Hill and Clay. Photo / Supplied

The discovery of the remains is the latest twist in the captivating 20-month case after the pair vanished from their Wonnagatta campsite on March 20 last year.

Police allege that Lynn murdered the duo – aged in their 70s – when he next appears in court on May 31 next year.

Hill left his Drouin home on March 19, collecting Clay from her home in Pakenham in his white Toyota LandCruiser.

They travelled via Licola, spending one night at Howitt High Plains before heading into Wonnangatta Valley.

Hill, who did not tell his wife he was with Clay, was last heard from the next day via HF radio, stating he was at Wonnangatta Valley in the Victorian Alps.

Preliminary search area for the bodies of Russell Hill and Carol Clay in Wonnangatta. Photo / Victoria Police

Police say other campers found Hill's vehicle the next day with signs of minor fire damage at their campsite, which was completely burned out, near the Dry River Creek Track.

Since that time, police have conducted extensive searches of the area, including by missing persons squad detectives, local police, the search and rescue squad, air wing, dog squad and even the Australian Federal Police.

Lynn was stood down from his job as a Jetstar pilot after his arrest on November 22 when heavily armed officers swarmed a remote campsite in Arbuckle Junction, 1.5 hours south of Wonnangatta.

Lynn remains in police custody and will appear for a committal mention hearing next May, charged with two counts of murder.