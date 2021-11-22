Man arrested in relation to missing High Country campers case

Carol Clay has been missing since March 2020. Russell Hill's vehicle was damaged in the campsite fire. Photos / Supplied

A man has been arrested in connection with the suspected murders of missing campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay.

The elderly friends are believed to have been murdered after vanishing in Victoria's High Country in March 2020.

The 55-year-old Caroline Springs man was arrested at 5.30pm on Monday. He will be interviewed by police on Tuesday morning.

The remains of the friends' campsite after the fire. Photo / ABC

Hill, 74, and 73-year-old Clay were last spotted in the state's remote Wonnangatta Valley on March 20.

The pair's campsite was later found deserted and fire-damaged by other campers, with Hill's vehicle also damaged in the blaze.

Victoria Police say no charges have yet been laid.