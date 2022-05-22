The One Nation founder is fighting to hold on to her senate spot. Photo / Facebook

The One Nation founder is fighting to hold on to her senate spot. Photo / Facebook

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson is at risk of losing her seat, with Queensland voters overwhelmingly turning towards the Greens and away from her this election.

The One Nation founder is fighting to hold on to her spot, with tally results as of Sunday morning putting her behind a second Labor candidate and Queensland Greens candidate Penny Allman-Payne.

However, Hanson is still reasonably placed to retain her spot pending preference votes.

The controversial senator has been campaigning to end Covid-19 vaccination mandates and has made regular appearances at anti-mandate rallies.

In late March, Hanson submitted a signed petition calling on the Australian government to establish a broad royal commission into "the true facts and the management of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Hanson, who spent election day in isolation after testing positive to Covid last weekend, was well short of a quota on Saturday night.

One Nation had polled just 7.8 per cent of the senate vote as of Sunday morning, significantly trailing the Greens' 14 per cent and only slightly ahead of the Legalise Cannabis Australian party on 6.7 per cent.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, for Hanson to retain her seat she would need 154,761 votes. As of Sunday morning, she had just 84,664 and had suffered a 2.45 per cent swing against her.

On Saturday, Hanson urged Queenslanders to vote for One Nation and retweeted messages from supporters.

"This is the woman that can Make Australia Great Again," one of the retweeted posts said, making reference to former US President Donald Trump.

"Watch the attitude of major party career politicians change tomorrow when votes don't matter again for three more years. Watch how Pauline Hanson is exactly the same woman tomorrow as she has always been. There's the difference," said another.

Another retweet said: "Pauline Hanson is always a winner in my eyes. She's done more for this country in two years than most politicians do in a lifetime".