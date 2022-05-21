Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after voting in his electorate of Cook in Sydney. Photo / AP

Political pundits in Australia are predicting a change of government after today's election.

Voters have turned away from the Liberal Party, meaning it appears unlikely the Coalition can retain power, at least without cobbling together unlikely cross-bench support in a minority government.

Whether the Australian Labor Party and its leader Anthony Albanese can form a majority government is as yet unknown.

Nine News political editor Chris Uhlmann says there is "no way" Scott Morrison can form government.

Pointing to what is happening in Victoria, Uhlmann claimed the Liberals are "going backwards".

"This is the theme of the night. Victoria is going to be a bloodbath for the Liberals, they'll lose to the teals and to Labor," he said.

Uhlmann said if this trend continues then "there is no way that Scott Morrison can form any kind of government tonight".

"It'll be a matter of what kind of government does Anthony Albanese form. Does he get to 76 and beyond and have a majority government or does have we have quite a large and unwieldy crossbench," he said.

He predicted that once the two-party preferred votes are distributed then the Teals will help blow Liberals out of the inner-city seats in Victoria.

Uhlmann said it was looking more and more likely that Morrison will no longer be the leader of the country.

"So Scott Morrison will cease to be the 30th Prime Minister of Australia. The only person who can be is the Anthony Albanese so we will see what happens next," he said.

Uhlmann said there is "not enough numbers in the parliament" for Morrison to be able to negotiate.

"The only person in position to form a government is Anthony Albanese. It looks like the Labor Party will get there as a majority government," he said.

ABC analyst Anthony Green also claimed that it is unlikely Morrison will be able to form government, however, that doesn't mean that Labor will be able to form a majority.

"It is not clear that Labor will reach majority. It is clear the Coalition won't reach majority and I'm not sure what they can cobble together to try to govern," Green said.

"I would say the Coalition Government has been defeated but at this stage it is not clear what sort of Labor government we will get. There is more counting to come."

Seven News political editor Mark Riley has also made the call that Mr Morrison is out.

"We have made the call. Scott Morrison is no longer prime minister, he is in minority," he said.

Calculations narrowing. Now either minority labor government or majority labor government. Either way Scott Morrison can’t win and Anthony Albanese will be PM. — Barrie Cassidy (@barriecassidy) May 21, 2022

And commentator Peter van Onselen says he doesn't think the Coalition can win the election.

The Australian's contributing editor said about 10.30pm (NZ time) that "Scott Morrison has lost this election".

"The Liberal Party cannot form government, in my opinion," van Onselen said.

"We are now going to get into the entrails of whether that is a minority or a majority," he said.

The University of Western Australia professor of politics said the Liberals were losing too many seats — partly because of the so-called "teal" independents backed by Climate 200 — for them to be competitive to form a minority government.

"That is not going to happen," he said.

The Australian has called Wentworth for Independent Allegra Spender and other results are also not swinging the Coalition's way.

Van Onselen said Labor were looking good to potentially get a narrow majority and even if they didn't, the minority government they would be able to form was "clear to see" because the Greens and independent Andrew Wilkie would back them in.

He also noted Warringah independent Zali Steggall said she would not back a Coalition government under Scott Morrison.

"Scott Morrison has lost this election," van Onselen said.

"What we are waiting to see is by how much at this point in time."

Van Onselen described the result as a "war on two fronts" with the Coalition battling the teal candidates as well as Labor.

"They were unable to pull it together," he said.

"Labor can lock in the gains even if they are in a minority government."

Earlier report

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was up early and chasing a second election miracle in the outer suburbs of Melbourne today.

While the Liberals appear to have abandoned hope of a 76-seat majority there is a path to minority government for the Prime Minister if he can flip enough seats today.

That's if he can offset expected losses in NSW, Victoria, WA and Queensland.

In other words, if both the ALP and the Liberals end up in the early 70s seat count, but without enough seats for either side to nail a 76-seat majority.

One other wildcard to watch – the Greens in the Queensland seats of Brisbane, Ryan and Griffith for all of the talk of independents they could finish ahead of Labor in one of those seats.

Morrison starts race with 76 seats, Liberal polling says primary lifting

The Prime Minister starts the race with 76 seats – there's no fat there.

It's exactly the number of seats he needs to form a majority in the House of Representatives.

The Liberal Party tracking poll has seen the primary vote for the Coalition lift in the final days of the campaign to 40 per cent. The Labor vote is down but they get preferences from the Greens.

The Labor Party reckon their tracking poll is up to 53-47 on a two party-preferred basis. They can't both be right.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison vote at Lilli Pilli Public School in the seat of Cook, NSW. Photo / Getty Images

Liberal losses

So what are the Prime Minister's options? Let's start with the seats the Liberals expect to lose but more importantly we will then take a look at the seats they can flip to offset those losses.

The Liberals expect to lose four seats: the NSW seat of Reid, the SA seat of Boothby, the Victorian seat of Chisholm and the WA seat of Swan.

There's broad agreement on those seats from both sides of politics so if those seats don't flip on election day the ALP is in big trouble.

That takes the Prime Minister down to 72 seats. But there's other seats that he may also lose including Bennelong in NSW.

That takes him down to 71. There's also Pearce in WA, if that falls he's down to 70.

After campaigning with wife Jenny in the Perth seats of Swan, Pearce and Hasluck on Friday, the Prime Minister made a quick trip to the marginal seat of Cowan held by Labor MP Anne Aly on a 0.9 per cent margin. So even in WA, he's still looking for seats to flip.

The Liberal seat of North Sydney, NSW could fall to Labor or the Independent Kylea Tink.

Liberal gains

Here's where it gets interesting for the Liberals and things get messy for Anthony Albanese.

Starting in the Top End, the Liberals are hopeful of flipping the seat of Lingari, NT which includes Alice Springs.

The Liberals are also hopeful that former NSW Liberal frontbencher Andrew Constance can take Gilmore, NSW from the ALP.

Then there's Corangamite in Victoria, that could also fall to the Liberals. And there's an outside chance in McEwen in Victoria, a Labor-held seat in outer suburbs with a big UAP Clive Palmer vote.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison starts the race with 76 seats. Photo / Getty Images

On paper this seat should not be in the mix but the Prime Minister visited it this morning which tells you something.

The seat of Parramatta, NSW is "line ball" according to the Liberal Party. It's very marginal and wasn't won by a big margin so that's another Labor seat that could swing back to the Liberals.

"So my view is, we're going to, we're going to struggle in seats in New South Wales. In terms of Reid, Bennelong, North Sydney,'' a Liberal source said.

"I think we're going to hold on in Wentworth, but I think we're going to win Gilmore, we will retake that, and I think Parramatta is line ball which offset the other losses.

"In Queensland people are saying we could lose Ryan and Brisbane but I don't think so. I think our primary vote sits at 41 in parts of Queensland, not in Brisbane. Our primary votes are too high.

"I think Scott's in minority government between 73 and 74."

Then there's the question of whether or not Labor's Kristina Keneally is in trouble in the Western Sydney seat of Fowler.

She is being challenged by an Independent candidate Dai Lee.

"And then the interesting thing for me will be what happens in Fowler, NSW if she loses to Dai Le,'' a Liberal source said.

"I think Scott forms a government with [SA Independent] Rebekha Sharkie, [Queensland's] Bob Katter and someone like Dai Le. I think Labor will be, you know, 70. At best, because I think they're going to lose seats as well."

It's worth paying close attention to where the leaders are on the final day of the campaign.

On Friday, Albanese was in the SA electorate of Sturt, where the ALP is rushing in resources as it believes Boothby is a lock.

The PM was in the Victorian electorate of McEwen and cancelled plans to visit Chisholm suggesting that's gone. He's now headed to Cook, his own electorate in NSW to vote.