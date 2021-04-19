Website of the Year

Australian dad fined for photos of himself pointing gun at young daughter, baby son draped in ammunition

Daniel Prunster took a photo of his infant son draped in ammunition and another of himself pointing a gun at his young daughter. Photo / NCA Newswire

By: Rebecca Le May

A young West Australian dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.

Daniel John Prunster, 25, recently pleaded guilty in Geraldton Magistrates Court to failing to adequately store firearms, pointing a firearm at another person, failing to comply with firearm and ammunition storage requirements and possessing cannabis.

Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Photo / Facebook
Prunster, who the court was told had a photo on his mobile phone of himself pointing a shotgun at his young daughter while the then 15-month-old girl held a rifle, was sentenced on Monday. His lawyer said Prunster was showing his daughter the correct way to hold a firearm.

The magistrate fined him A$1500 ($1600) plus A$130.50 in court costs.