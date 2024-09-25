Taylor said the test warnings were cancelled immediately after they were issued, and the bureau acknowledged and apologised for any confusion it caused.

“Testing ensures the bureau and partners are prepared for real tsunami threats, so we know the warning system works when we need it.

“Ensuring the system functions correctly is crucial so we can issue warnings when necessary and avoid sending false alerts in the future.”

There is no tsunami threat to Australia.



The Bureau issued test verification posts on the BOM App between 11AM-12PM AEST on Wednesday 25 September 2024 as part of the transition to the new tsunami early warning system software.



More info at: https://t.co/e6wa42JFjZ — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) September 25, 2024

Taylor said the bureau was now investigating how the error occurred as part of its testing process.

“The bureau remains focused on providing Australians with the latest forecasts and warnings via our website and BOM weather app to help keep communities safe and prepare in the event of an emergency.”

In a statement from the bureau, a spokesperson said test warnings were sent to the BOM Weather app for various locations.

“The test warnings were cancelled immediately after they were issued.

“Testing is important to help the bureau and partners prepare and plan for real tsunami threats.

“The bureau is part of the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre (JATWC) and this is operated 24 hours a day to detect, monitor, verify and warn of any tsunami threats to the coastline of Australia and its offshore territories.”

The bureau on Wednesday morning tweeted that it would soon issue test posts on the tsunami early warning system and urged people to “please disregard this post”.

But it still caused confusion among some people.

One person posted on Twitter: “Don’t scare me like that @BOM_au”.

Another said: The @BOM_au just sent messages across my iPad ‘cancelling the Tsunami warning’ for #Canberra!!!”