A 30-year-old woman was scammed out of $160k by a man she met on a dating app. Photo / 123RF

A heartbroken Australian woman has sworn never to use a dating app again after her match scammed her out of $160,000.

Cheryl*, from Perth, had previously been in an emotionally abusive relationship and was looking for love but hadn’t had much luck on Bumble or Tinder.

The 30-year-old woman had just signed up to Hinge and had only been on the app for two days when a man called Jackson, who “looked good in pictures”, struck up a conversation with her.

From there, the two started an online relationship which included sharing intimate photos with each other, although Jackson would always have various excuses for why they couldn’t meet in real life.

After several weeks Jackson was then able to convince Cheryl to invest in a cryptocurrency share platform which turned out to be fake.

Cheryl told news.com.au she lives “in shame and embarrassment” because she fell for the fraudulent scheme, especially as she works as a professional accountant.

Jackson popped up to Cheryl and they began an online relationship.

The situation is even more difficult for her because some of the money she lost wasn’t hers to spend. Her grandparents had lent her $100,000 to offset her mortgage, but she poured it into the cryptocurrency platform.

Cheryl said when she looks back at her fake relationship, there were a number of “red flags”.

Jackson supposedly lived in the Perth suburb of Bassendean but said he came from China. His English “wasn’t the best”, according to Cheryl.

Now she believes he never lived in Perth and that the cyber criminal was operating from overseas the whole time.

She also thinks she was catfished, as every photo the scammer sent her – including intimate ones and pictures of cafes – never had Jackson’s face in it.

Only one photo contained an additional picture of ‘Jackson’, which was him in a bathtub, but she believes that easily could have been found online along with the other ones used to create the fake profile.

Jackson also claimed he worked for Metricon Homes, but later, upon researching, she realised they don’t have a Perth office.

The biggest alarm bell rang for Cheryl when she was swiping on the Hinge app and saw a profile of another man, who had the exact same answers as Jackson.

“I confronted him about it, I was like ‘what the f***’” but Jackson “was very convincing” and she ultimately decided to let it go.

Straight away the scammer suggested they chat off the Hinge app and they moved to WhatsApp.

“It was kind of fast,” Cheryl admitted. “We spent every night texting each other and I developed romantic feelings for him quite fast.”