Aussie ute driver survives heart-stopping dash across seven lanes of traffic

The Aussie ute driver survived a mad dash across seven lanes of traffic. Video / NT Police

Police video has captured the heart-stopping moment a ute careened across a busy highway, crossing seven lanes of traffic without hitting any other vehicles.

The bizarre incident, recorded in Australia's Northern Territory last month, ended when the vehicle smashed into a nearby building, leaving the female driver and young passenger with minor injuries.

Video shows the out-of-control Hilux approach the busy intersection at speed, not stopping as it slices across the first three lanes and skips over a sandy median.

It then passes through two lanes of stationary traffic going in the opposite direction, crossing two empty lanes before bumping over another median, going through another two lanes of traffic and hurtling towards a row of shops.

In a statement, police said the driver allegedly lost control and failed to take the corner.

The two occupants, a female driver and young child, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Superintendent Daniel Shean said, "It is incredibly lucky no-one else was injured in this incident. Drivers are reminded to always drive with due care and attention."

The video was posted to social media by police, where users were stunned by the lucky escape

"Viewing the video 10th time #Designated survivor," said one commenter.

"When the bottlo shuts at 5 and it's 4:59," another joked.

Others said the footage was "mesmerising" and suggested the driver needed to buy a lotto ticket