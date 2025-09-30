Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles was hesitant to comment on the review’s status today, but insisted Australia would get its promised fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
“This is happening – that’s not in question,” Marles told the ABC.
“Aukus is the subject of a trilateral treaty between Australia, the US, and the UK.
“We’re confident about the deal and we’ve been saying that … all the way through.”
Indeed, the Albanese Government has consistently brushed off concerns the A$368 billion ($419b) deal could be scrapped, with Marles saying it was “natural” for the Trump Administration to probe it.
Just last week, the Prime Minister said he was confident it would go ahead.
“Well, there is no indication that I’ve seen of anything other than support for Aukus going forward,” Albanese told reporters in London.
“It is in the interests of all three nations.”
Australia is set to buy at least three nuclear-powered submarines from the US under Aukus and build a further five.
Canberra has already forked out billions laying the groundwork to acquire and build the boats and train personnel to crew them.
Washington abandoning it would deal a major blow to Australia’s 21st-century defence strategy.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.