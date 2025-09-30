The Aukus deal has been cleared before Anthony Albanese’s visit to Washington next month, Japan’s Nikkei reported. Photo / Getty Images

Aukus clears US review ahead of Australian PM’s Washington visit, report says

Aukus has reportedly survived a United States review probing whether it aligns with President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ agenda.

The review, launched in June, is headed by Elbridge Colby – a known sceptic of the three-way defence pact between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the US.

NewsWire understands Canberra has not been officially notified of the audit’s conclusion, and a US defence official told the Australian Aukus was “still under review”.

But Japan’s Nikkei reported overnight that Colby had cleared the deal before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Washington next month.

“Aukus is safe,” an official told the outlet.