Australian PM has talks with US leader covering security, trade and critical minerals

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had discussed critical minerals as well as security and trade with United States President Donald Trump in a phone call, ahead of a potential meeting at the United Nations this month.

Albanese - who is yet to meet Trump in person - said the call was “warm and constructive”.

“We discussed our trade and economic relationship as well as areas for growth including critical minerals,” he said on social media.

“We also discussed shared US-Australia security interests,” he added.

The phone call late last night local time is the fourth time the leaders have spoken since Trump’s re-election last November.