A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a high school in Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting took place on Wednesday local time at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 56km northeast of Atlanta.

At least two people were killed and several others were wounded in the shooting, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the preliminary stages of the investigation.

“We urge anyone near the area to stay clear while authorities investigate,” the GBI posted on social media just after noon.