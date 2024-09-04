Advertisement
Home / World

At least two killed in Georgia high school shooting, according to law enforcement officials

Washington Post
2 mins to read
The shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 56 km northeast of Atlanta.

A suspect is in custody following a shooting at a high school in Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting took place on Wednesday local time at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, about 56km northeast of Atlanta.

At least two people were killed and several others were wounded in the shooting, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the preliminary stages of the investigation.

“We urge anyone near the area to stay clear while authorities investigate,” the GBI posted on social media just after noon.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (D) wrote on social media that his prayers were “with the high school students, staff, and families affected by the act of violence in Winder, Georgia”. He added in a thread that he has been in touch with Atlanta police to “bolster patrols around our schools for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution”.

Winder, Georgia, is about 56km northeast of Atlanta, and is a part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. The city is home to about 29,500 people, according to 2020 census data. It’s known for its 735ha Fort Yargo State Park and its historic railroad.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp posted on social media that he has sent “all available state resources” to the school and urged “all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms”.

President Joe Biden has been briefed by Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall on the shooting, according to the White House. “His administration will continue coordinating with federal, state, and local officials as we receive more information.”

