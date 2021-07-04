At least 40 rescued but many feared dead as C-130 military transport plane crashes in the Philippines

The scene of the plane crash in the Philippines. Photo / via Twitter

At least 17 people are feared dead after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern part of the country.

Philippine defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana said 40 had been rescued of the 92 troops on the plane.

A military transport plane has crashed in the Philippines with 85 people on board, several killed and injured pic.twitter.com/OTsOb4EjQb — Khalid (Halit Ertuğrul) (@khalid_pk) July 4, 2021

The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city, chief of staff General Cirilito Sobejana said.

Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades.

"The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed," Sobejana said.

He said at least 40 people from the plane were brought to a hospital and troops were trying to save the rest.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

It has been raining in the central Philippines but it was not immediately clear if the weather in the Sulu region was to blame.

The airport in Sulu's main town of Jolo is a few kilometers from a mountainous area where troops have battled Abu Sayyaf.

Some militants have aligned themselves with the Islamic State group.

The United States and the Philippines have blacklisted Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organisation for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings.

It has been considerably weakened by years of government offensives but remains a threat.