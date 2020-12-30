'As heartless as it gets': Preschooler dumped in cemetery with pet dog

Tony was dumped in a cemetery. Photo / Supplied

A US community has rallied after a 3-year-old boy was dumped in a cemetery just two days before Christmas.

Police officers made the heartbreaking discovery in the Hope Memorial Gardens in Hinkley, Ohio, after a tip-off from a member of the public.

The witness saw a car driving away at speed from the cemetery and observed the little boy and his dog running after the car, police announced on social media.

Police rescued the boy and issued a plea for information, naming him as "Tony" and asking the public for information and donations to ensure he could still enjoy Christmas.

The police were flooded with donations after a local man rallied the community to offer support.

Fox 8 reported that Jeremy Lowe acted after he saw the alert, spurred on by his own experience of being placed in a foster home as a child.

"A little boy and his dog, Christmas time, you know, as heartless as it gets, really," Lowe told Fox 8.

Police thanked locals for their generosity, taking to social media to write: "I would like to thank everyone for their kindness in wanting to buy Christmas presents for Tony, take him in and adopt him. You all are amazing people and why we have such a great community here in Hinckley."

From all of us at HPD we want to thank everyone for your kindness, thoughts, prayers and overwhelming love. Our lobby... Posted by Hinckley Police Department - Ohio on Thursday, December 24, 2020

As the news spread, a relative saw Tony's photo and contacted his father, who immediately called police.

He revealed that Tony had been in the custody of his mother when he was abandoned.

Police said the boy's father has been "very cooperative" and worked with officers to catch the dog, which had remained at the cemetery.

Hinckley police told Fox 8 that Tony is now being cared for by his aunt and uncle.