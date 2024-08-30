Five people have been injured, three of them critically, in a stabbing on a bus in the western German city of Siegen, police say. A 32-year-old female suspect has been arrested, police said. Another person suffered serious injuries, it said.
At least 40 people were on the bus travelling to a city festival in Siegen, located 75km east of Cologne, when the attack occurred at about 7.40pm on Friday (local time), according to the statement.
The incident comes one week after a fatal stabbing in the western German city of Solingen, where a knife-wielding attacker killed three people and injured eight.
The suspected perpetrator, a 26-year-old Syrian citizen, is in custody.
The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the crime although German authorities are still investigating the credibility of the claim.