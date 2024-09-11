Fiery and violent scenes have “not deterred” anti-war protesters who are vowing to be back outside a major weapons convention in Melbourne as police warn they are well prepared to hold troublemakers to account.
Pro-Palestine and anti-war protesters are planning a third straight day of demonstrations outside the entrance of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre which is hosting the Land Forces weapons convention.
Police were out in force again early on Thursday, maintaining no-go lines near the convention centre ahead of visitors to the expo arriving.
Chaotic scenes between protesters and police broke out on Wednesday, sparked by the Government’s stance on the conflict in the Middle East with many weapons on display inside the convention used on civilians in Gaza.
Wheelie bins were set alight and thrown towards police barricades, while horse manure, food-grade acid, glass bottles and baked beans can “missiles” were launched at officers.