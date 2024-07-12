Pausing for effect, he concluded: “Ladies and gentlemen – President Putin.”
Immediately, the atmosphere among the assembled hacks turned from one of interest, to one of horror.
The feeling in the room was exactly the same as at the presidential debate on June 27, when Biden froze on stage. People looked at each other as if to say: “Can this really be happening?”
Sir Keir Starmer, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron were all asked about it in their own press conferences minutes later, and all dismissed Biden’s mistake as a harmless slip of the tongue.
But the truth is that the timing of this incident could not have been more unfortunate.
But an hour and a half later, he did it again. In his own press conference, Biden was asked about Kamala Harris’ suitability to be President, in an obvious nod to the idea of her replacing him on the Democratic ticket.
Biden struggled as he explained that the Nato press conference was the most successful in a “long time”, and that other world leaders had credited him with bringing them together.
His own speech was unusual for a world summit. It focused on the differences in his foreign and domestic policies from those put forward by Trump.
At one point he started talking about US inflation figures ─ putting himself in full campaign mode ─ in an attempt to get on the offensive after his own mistake. He said Trump was a threat to the Nato alliance.