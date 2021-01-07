Analysis: After the siege of the Capitol, it's a long two weeks until Trump goes

One of the features of Donald Trump's presidency has been the difficulty of some people to take what he says seriously.

As a public figure before he became a United States presidential candidate, he already had a personality profile as a celebrity in our brains.

His unusual background as a non-politician and reality TV star businessman meant people had lower expectations of him. He had extra bandwidth to do and say things that would normally be challenged. People let him out of the box of required political behaviour.

He has never let normal rules apply. His infamous comment on the Access Hollywood tape that "when you're a star, they let you do it", let all and sundry know it.

During his presidency, Trump was clear about what he believed time after time.

It ranged from the "American carnage" speech four years ago to "very fine people on both sides" about Charlottesville, his "stand back and stand by" shout-out to the Proud Boys, and the "we love you, you're very special" video message to the extremists who broke into the Capitol building in Washington yesterday.

His strategy of tarring the November election as rigged began months before voting started and continued through dozens of failed lawsuits alleging fraud afterwards.

In inciting his followers in blatant fashion yesterday - "we're going to walk down Pennsylvania Ave ... we're to try and get [Republicans the] kind of pride and boldness they need to take back our country" - Trump was opting for a street rumble after legal actions and pressurising officials did not work in overturning the election.

And yet throughout the Trump term, often people who warned about concerning statements and actions by the President - especially about far-right issues - were dismissed as alarmist.

Republican officials regularly downplayed what he did - even the phone call with Ukraine's leader that resulted in Trump's impeachment. References to baseless election fraud, taking "back our country" and armed MAGA-hat wearers as patriots were Trump just being Trump.

Political instability to the extent of potential coups was something that happened in other countries.

Yesterday's violence, which delayed the Electoral College rollcall in Congress to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win, jolted some Republican leaders to distance themselves from Trump and a few White House staff to resign. Other representatives and senators still stuck with challenges to the election results.

But it is going to be a long two weeks until Biden's inauguration.

Security eventually flooded the area around Capitol Hill but there were only 52 arrests yesterday from the insurrection. Four people died, and two pipe bombs were found in nearby buildings.

Many pro-Trump extremists just walked from the scene and could cause further trouble. There could also be counter demonstrations.

There were a lot of Trump flags flying yesterday, suggesting his legacy will continue to flap.

The Republican Party looks set for a drawn out reassessment of its approach after Trump. But unless it changes course to try to compete for voters from diverse backgrounds, it will be too easy for politicians to hit the buttons of far-right grievance politics which Trump has harnessed for power.

Yesterday there was a sense that while Trump and his ilk can forge links with millions who see an ally in the outgoing President, a large fringe mob cannot be controlled.

Trump just got burned trying to ride that dragon.