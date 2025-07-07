Musk was almost inseparable from Trump as he headed the cost-cutting Doge but they fell out over the President’s 'big beautiful' tax and spending mega-bill. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has scoffed at former ally Elon Musk’s idea to form a new political party, saying it is “ridiculous”, deepening the Republican’s feud with the man who was once his biggest backer.

Trump also branded the SpaceX and Tesla tycoon a “train wreck” who had gone “off the rails” after Musk said he wanted to challenge the current US political system.

The world’s richest man was almost inseparable from Trump as he headed the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency, but they fell out hard over the President’s “big beautiful” tax and spending mega-bill.

“I think it’s ridiculous to start a third party,” Trump told reporters.

“It’s always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. Third parties have never worked. So he can have fun with it, but I think it’s ridiculous,” he said.