Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Donald Trump says Elon Musk’s new political party is ‘ridiculous’

By Danny Kemp
AFP·
2 mins to read

Musk was almost inseparable from Trump as he headed the cost-cutting Doge but they fell out over the President’s 'big beautiful' tax and spending mega-bill. Photo / Getty Images

Musk was almost inseparable from Trump as he headed the cost-cutting Doge but they fell out over the President’s 'big beautiful' tax and spending mega-bill. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has scoffed at former ally Elon Musk’s idea to form a new political party, saying it is “ridiculous”, deepening the Republican’s feud with the man who was once his biggest backer.

Trump also branded the SpaceX and Tesla tycoon a “train wreck” who had gone “off

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World